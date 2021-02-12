Noida (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,424, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 49 from 47 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another three patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,284, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.44 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 22nd among 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases and 29th in mortalities linked to the pandemic, according to data.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state came down to 3,232 from 3,320 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,90,071 and the death toll stood at 8,698 on Friday, data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)