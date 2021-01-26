Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Five of the 14 awards of the Jammu and Kashmir government for meritorious service has gone to the health department for its exemplary work done to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department led by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has been complimented by the government for exemplary work done in tackling the pandemic, according to an order announcing the award to 14 people in excellence in various fields.

In dealing with the pandemic, the department undertook multi-sectoral initiatives from treating influx of coronavirus patients, building COVID-19 infrastructure speedily and implementing preventive measures, the order issued by the Commissioner, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, said.

Besides this, Dr Naveed Nazir of the Government Medical College, Srinagar; Medical Officer ADS Manhas; Senior Grade Nurse Riyaz Ahmed Mir of the Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar; and Senior Nurse Staff Kanta Devi of the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, have been conferred a cash award of Rs 51,000, a medal and a citation each for their meritorious public service.

On the awards to the health department, Dulloo said, "The credit goes to our doctors, paramedics, nurses and other administrative staff in fighting and winning the battle against COVID."

Writer Shiv Dutt Nirmohi was given an award for lifetime achievement, according to the order.

Actor Shadi Lal Koul was awarded in the performing arts category posthumously, poet Rafiq Raaz in the field of literature and paper mache craft expert Sajad Hussain Dar for excellence in art and craft, it said.

In the field of sports, mountaineer Sandeep Singh and judo player Kabra Altaf were awarded in the outstanding sports persons category. Farooq Wani and Bashir Assad were awarded in the outstanding media persons category, the order said.

Suraj Kumar Bansal, managing director of Saraswati group of companies, was awarded in the outstanding industrial entrepreneur category.

All these awards will carry a cash prize of Rs 51000, a medal and a citation.

