Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 15 (ANI): Assam has witnessed a significant transformation over the past five years under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, particularly focusing on the empowerment of the state's youth.

Under the leadership of the Assam CM, the aspirations of the state's young generation have found a determined and visionary champion at the helm of modern Assam.

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The BJP spokesperson, Pranjal Kalita, said during her press conference that CM Sarma has emerged as the foremost choice of the young electorate of Assam for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections as well. She said a decade ago, the youth of Assam were compelled to divert their attention from education and academic pursuits to agitation and movements over unresolved national and regional issues.

However, through decisive leadership and sustained efforts, the present government has successfully addressed several long-standing issues that once overshadowed the future of the state's youth.

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Among the many landmark initiatives undertaken during the past five years, the most historic step has been the establishment of a transparent and merit-based system of government recruitment. Surpassing the electoral promise of providing one lakh jobs, the government has already successfully delivered more than 1.60 lakh government appointments in the state.

Kalita added that during the Congress regime, thousands of young aspirants were compelled to sell family land and pay hefty bribes merely to secure employment, but now under the BJP government, youths from ordinary and economically modest households are securing government jobs purely on merit, without paying a single rupee.

She added that when thousands of youths from Assam were compelled to migrate to other states in search of employment, the visionary initiatives of Assam CM Sarma, particularly through Advantage Assam, have paved the way for large-scale industrial investments in the state, thereby opening new avenues for employment opportunities within Assam itself.

Beyond government employment, the BJP government has also enabled lakhs of young men and women to pursue entrepreneurship through various financial assistance schemes. Another far-reaching and socially transformative initiative undertaken by the Chief Minister has been the decisive campaign against child marriage.

In a modern society where young women are equal partners in shaping the future of the nation, many girls in Assam were previously deprived of higher education due to economic hardship and social constraints.

However, through bold administrative measures, countless young girls who were once forced into early marriage have been liberated from this regressive practice and are now pursuing education and self-reliance with renewed dignity and confidence.

Furthermore, the government's initiatives, such as providing scooters to girl students, monthly stipends under the Nijut Moina Scheme, 10 per cent reservation for women in government employment, and financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under the Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Mission, have significantly strengthened the socio-economic empowerment of women in Assam.

The spokesperson stated that the youth of the state, through several forward-looking initiatives, such as the Jeevan Prerana Scheme for research scholars, the Nijut Babu Scheme for students, and the Jeevan Anuprerana scheme, have further enhanced confidence and motivation among young minds. Youth constitute the principal driving force of the nation, and in Assam alone, over 62 lakh voters are below the age of 35.

She further stated that at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, more than 1.5 lakh young men and women from across the state will gather to witness Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tejasvi Surya, sound the bugle for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The overwhelming participation and enthusiastic support witnessed during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra clearly demonstrate that the youth of Assam are eager and determined to once again bring the BJP to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

The inspiring addresses of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP President Dilip Saikia, and BJYM State President Rakesh Das have further invigorated the enthusiasm and resolve of the young generation. From Guwahati itself, more than 1.5 lakh BJP youth karyakartas will carry a powerful message of determination and commitment across Assam as the party marches confidently toward the 2026 Assembly elections, the spokesperson stated during the press conference.

Media panellist Geetartha Bora was also present alongside the spokesperson during the briefing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)