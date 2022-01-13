New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked States and Union Territories to maintain the momentum of the economy and focus on local containment while making strategies to check the spread of COVID-19.

"While making any strategy, it is very important to keep in mind that there should be minimum damage to the livelihood of the common people, economic activities, and momentum of the economy should be maintained. So it would be better to focus more on local containment," the Prime Minister said while addressing Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and UTs.

The Prime Minister chaired a comprehensive high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt Governors/Administrators of States and UTs to review public health preparedness to COVID-19 and national COVID-19 vaccination progress.

During the meeting the Prime Minister stressed that we should be in the position to provide maximum treatment in home isolation situations and for that home isolation guidelines should keep on improving and they should be strictly followed. He said that use of tele-medicine facilities in treating will help a great deal.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar were among those present. Officials briefed the meeting about the latest updates on the pandemic situation.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister noted that India's battle with the biggest pandemic of 100 years has now entered its third year. "Hard work is our only path and victory is our only option. We, 130 crore people of India, will surely emerge victorious against Corona with our efforts", he said.

The Prime Minister said the earlier confusion about Omicron is slowly getting cleared now. The Omicron variant is infecting the general public many times faster than the earlier variants. "We have to be alert, be careful, but we also have to take care that there is no panic situation. We have to see that in this festive season, the alertness of the people and the administration is not lowered anywhere. The way the central and state governments had adopted a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach, the same is the mantra of victory this time as well. The more we can limit the corona infection, the less the problem will be," he added. (ANI)

