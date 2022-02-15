Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): The hearing for the pronouncement of quantum of punishment for former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who has been convicted of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday, has been scheduled for February 21.

Yadav's lawyer Prabhat Kumar said, "The hearing for the pronouncement of quantum of punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav will take place in the CBI Special Court in Ranchi on Feb 21."

The CBI court, while pronouncing its verdict in the fodder scam case, found the RJD leader guilty.

As many as 36 people have been sentenced to a jail term of three years each by the CBI court.

Sanjay Kumar, defence lawyer in Doranda treasury case said, "36 people have been given a jail term of 3 years each by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. The quantum of punishment to him is yet to be pronounced."

Earlier in April last year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020. (ANI)

