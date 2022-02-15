All You Need to Know About Uncharted (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Tom Holland returns to the big screens this week with the upcoming Uncharted. Based on the hit PlayStation videogame of the same name, Uncharted follows a young Nathan Drake who teams up with Sully to find treasure. Being Tom Holland's first release since Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is some considerable fan fare around Uncharted considering just how big of a name Holland has become. Uncharted Review: Critics Give Mixed Reactions For Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg's Live-Action Movie.

Uncharted is also Sony's first attempt at making it's first party PlayStation games into movies or TV shows. Not only that, we get to see Nathan Drake and Sully, two of the most iconic video game characters be adapted into live action. So ahead of Uncharted's release, here is all you need to know about the movie. Uncharted: Tom Holland Expresses His Excitement for the Release of His Action Film, Shares New Poster on Social Media (View Pic).

Plot

Uncharted sees Nathan Drake be recruited by Sully who are in a race against time to find the treasure of the Magellan Expedition. They are constantly being attacked by Santiago Moncada and his goons who are also after the treasure. The film is framed as a origin tale for Tom Holland's Nathan Drake.

Cast

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg portray the role of Nathan Drake and Victor "Sully" Sullivan. Antonio Banderas stars as the villainous Santiago Moncada while Sophia Ali steps into the role of Chloe Frazer.

Trailer

Watch The Trailer:

Director

Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Fleischer is known for directing films like Venom and Zombieland.

Release Date

Uncharted releases in theatres on February 18, 2022.

Review

