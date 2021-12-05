Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that following a religion is an academic activity to know yourself and should not become a cause of blood-shed among people in the country.

"Following a religion is an academic activity to know yourself and should not become a cause for blood-shed and activities against the country," said Sarma here while addressing a book launch event.

Sarma said, "Left and Liberals are responsible for bitterness between us (Hindus-Muslims). Congress amplified it for vote bank."

"After independence, Left-liberals designed academic curricula of India in a way that produce rebels and make us fight. They seek ways to eliminate the respect for State from the minds of the people," he added.

Assam CM was gracing a discussion on a book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati and delivered a "power-packed speech expounding on relevance of Savarkar" in today's times.

Author of the book on Veer Savarkar, Uday Mahurkar in a tweet wrote, "Thankful to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji for gracing a discussion on our book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati and delivering a power-packed speech expounding on the relevance of Savarkar and how Leftists distorted our history and sowed seeds of discontent amongst people for their divisive ends." (ANI)

