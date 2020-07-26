Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Sunday informed that 5.86 lakh units of free food grains have been distributed to 2.64 lakh ration card holders in the state under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna's second phase.

At a press conference, Awasthi said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 13.59 crore units have been made free on 3.34 crore ration cards out of 3.95 crore ration cards between June 20 and 30 in the third phase."

Also Read | OnePlus Y Series Android Smart TV's Next Online Sale on July 28 at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

A total of 5.86 lakh units of free food grains have been distributed to 2.64 lakh ration cards against 2.88 lakh ration cards in the second phase under Atmanirbhar Bharat Yojna, according to Awasthi.

He further said, "14.49 crore downloads of the Aarogya Setu App have been done in the country. There are now about 2.47 crore downloads of the app in Uttar Pradesh which is highest in the country." (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,341 New COVID-19 Cases and 40 Deaths Today, Tally Reaches 58,718: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)