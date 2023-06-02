Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Kashmir, which was earlier in the headlines due to militancy and chaotic conditions, is now becoming the centre of national and international conferences at the national and international levels.

After successfully holding the international-level G20 Summit, a series of national conferences are now scheduled in Srinagar.

A three-day national conference on legal services is being organized in Srinagar from June 29 to July 1, in which more than 200 judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts of various states of India will participate.

Sources said that this first-of-its-kind legal services conference is going to be organized in Srinagar. The decision to organize it was taken in view of the great success of the G20 international conference and the exceptionally positive response to the conclave in May.

The conference will be attended by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India D. Y Chandrachud, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and 200 judges and other eminent persons associated with law and judiciary.

The Legal Services Authority under the patronage of the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice N Koteswar Singh State Legal Services Authority is making tireless efforts to make this conference a success and for this many officers have been deployed from today.

It may be noted that the National Legal Services Authority was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 to provide free legal services to the weaker sections of the society and to organize Lok Adalats for amicable resolution of disputes. In Kashmir, the Legal Services Authority has been mobilized so that the poor and vulnerable sections can also get justice from the courts and have access to the law. (ANI)

