New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Intermittent light to moderate rains will drench Delhi over the next six days, the weather forecast said on Sunday.

Widespread rains are unlikely. However, moderate precipitation is predicted on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read | India Reports 78,761 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, World’s Biggest Single-Day Spike; Coronavirus Count Tops 35 Lakh.

There is a forecast of cloudy weather and light rains on Sunday. Intermittent rains will be witnessed over the next six days, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in Unlock 4: Bars, Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol From September 1 as Centre Lifts Ban on Consumption of Booze in Public Places.

Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm in August so far, a deficiency of four per cent.

Overall, it has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)