New Delhi, August 30: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has topped 3.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 63,000, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 35,42,734 and the fatalities rose to 63,498. India has reported 78,761 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the world. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

With a spike of 78,761 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, India went past the previous highest single-day count of 78,427 infections reported in the US on July 25. India, the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the US and Brazil, has been reporting the highest number of daily coronavirus cases in the world for the last three weeks. No other country has reported such continued surge since the pandemic surfaced in China's Wuhan city in December 2019. COVID-19 Vaccines in India Update: Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila in Phase 2 Trials, Oxford Candidate in Phase 3.

Of the total 35,42,734 coronavirus cases in India, 7,65,302 are active. Recoveries have crossed the 27-lakh mark and surged to 27,13,933 with 64,935 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected states with 7,64,281 COVID-19 cases and 24,103 deaths.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,948,426 and 182,535 respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths.

