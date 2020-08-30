New Delhi, August 30: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its guidelines for Unlock 4, has lifted the ban on consumption of liquor, gutka and tobacco products in public places amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It means beers bars can re-open and restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol from September 1. The consumption of alcohol in public places had been banned since the country went under lockdown in March.

During Unlock 1 and 2, the government did not allow the sale of liquor. However, during Unlock 3, retail sale of liquor, paan, and tobacco was permitted in the green zone, orange zone as well as non-containment areas in red zones. The consumption of these products in public places, however, had remained prohibited. Under its guidelines for Unlock 4, the government has removed this restriction as well. Liquor Sale in Assam: Beer Bars Allowed to Serve Alcohol in Compliance With COVID-19 Guidelines; Know Timings.

A slew of relaxations has been announced by the Centre under Unlock 4 which will come into effect from September 1. The Centre has decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

The Centre has also permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and handwashing or use of sanitiser. Open-air theatres will also be permitted from September 21.

