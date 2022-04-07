New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The delivery mechanism of the welfare schemes of the Central government, particularly the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and the electoral wins of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent polls topped the interests of the envoys of the 13 countries when they called on the party chief J P Nadda on Wednesday.

The envoys met the BJP chief at the party's headquarters in the national capital as part of the "Know BJP" outreach of the party.

The DBT is seen to be the principal delivery mechanism of the Central government to take the benefits of the various welfare schemes to the targetted people.

The envoys in their interaction with Nadda also sought to know about the BJP's ways of selecting candidates for the elections.

The BJP's foreign cell incharge, Vijay Chauthaiwale, told ANI that the envoys were briefed about the party's ideology and structure.

Chauthaiwale said the "Know BJP" aims to apprise the envoys about India's policies, and the party's organisation, besides establishing a bridge with these countries through the regular exchange of ideas.

The envoys were also given an overview of the BJP's history.

While the envoys showed interest in the BJP's poll victory in four out of the five states where the Assembly elections were held, they also sought to know about the party's strategy in regions where it doesn't have significant footprints, including Tamil Nadu.

Chauthaiwale welcomed the foreign diplomats at the BJP headquarters. The national vice president of the BJP Baijayant Jai Panda, while delivering the inaugural speech, briefed the envoys about the party's ideology and its expansion over the years. A short film on the journey of the BJP, including its earlier avatar the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), from 1951 till date was shown to the envoys.

During the three-hour stay of the Heads of the Missions of the 13 countries at the BJP headquarters, Chauthaiwale said that 50 per cent of the time was spent in the question and answer session with Nadda.

Envoys from 12 counties -- France, Romania, Bangladesh, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Singapore, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway, besides the head of the European Union -- visited the BJP headquarters as part of the "Know BJP" initiative.(ANI)

