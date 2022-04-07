Kiev, April 7: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the government to formalise the cessation of Ukraine's trade with Russia, the presidential press service said in a statement.

The import and export operations between Ukraine and Russia have been completely terminated since the start of the conflict, the statement said on Wednesday. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Says Signals From Peace Talks 'Positive'.

According to Ukraine's Fiscal Service, Ukraine saw a 38.7 per cent year-on-year growth in trade with Russia in 2021 with a value of $10.09 billion. Exports grew by 26.5 per cent to $3.44 billion, while imports increased by 45.9 per cent to $6.65 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2022 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).