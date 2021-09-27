Hubballi (K'taka), Sep 27 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday said Forensic Science Laboratories would be set up in six cities of the State, including Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Mysuru, to facilitate speedy investigation and crime detection.

Speaking at an event here, he said he has already discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bommai also said that a training centre in the model of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla near Pune would be set up for the mid level personnel of the State Police Department.

For the first time, officers on Crime Scene are being appointed in the State. Apart from this, 16,000 Police Constables and Sub-Inspectors are being appointed.

According to the Chief Minister's office, he also instructed that officers of DySP and above ranks should not restrict themselves to the office and administrative work. Instead, they need to visit police stations and also should work in the field.

Basic infrastructure facilities would be given to police stations on priority and the Government aims to build 100 stations a year totaling to 500 stations in the next five years, he said, adding that police quarters would be built and kennels would be set up to train dogs.

