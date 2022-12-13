New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi demanded on Tuesday that a committee be constituted to examine the recent instances of sudden death of people in the country, saying some are attributing it to the side-effects of COVID-19 or vaccines.

He said viral videos of sudden death of people while exercising in gym, playing, dancing and walking are creating fear among people.

Also Read | French Farmers Leader Christian Jisil Who Came To Attend All India Kisan Sabha Meeting To Be Deported.

"My topic today is the demand to constitute a committee to examine side-effects of Covid vaccines in the light of sudden death of people in the country. These days we are coming across visuals after which we will have to start thinking about disasters, about which no one is talking," Pratapgarhi said in his special mention in Rajya Sabha.

He said it is the responsibility of the Upper House of Parliament to discuss the matter.

Also Read | Pune Bandh: 80 Groups, Political Parties March To Protest Insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Others.

"We are seeing people falling while working out in the gym and passing away. A child fell while playing cricket and expired. People are dying while dancing and their joy turns into mourning. A 16-year-old child in Meerut while walking with his friends fell down and passed away. These visuals are very frightening. I am a member of the standing committee on health. I appealed to them to conduct research on this subject...which disease is it that is leading to death in a few moments," Pratapgarhi said.

He said people are living in fear.

"Some are saying it is a side-effect of Covid and some (attribute it to) vaccines. Health Ministry should constitute a committee urgently and examine the cause of deaths," Pratapgarhi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)