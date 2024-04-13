Chirang (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): In a major political development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former state cabinet minister and vice president of the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party, Chandan Brahma, formally joined the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Chandan Brahma joined UPPL in the presence of the UPPL supremo and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, on Friday at a grand induction ceremony held at the Kajalgaon market community complex in Chirang district.

Speaking to ANI, Chandan Brahma said, "I am happy and with me, thousands of BPF leaders and workers have come here today to contribute to UPPL. There is still a lot to be done. All people have to work together and that is why UPPL is the best platform."

With the elections for the first Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency of Lower Assam approaching, UPPL, one of the partners in the ruling coalition, is trying its best to strengthen its position in the elections.

Notably, Chandan Brahma had been away from politics after the defeat in the Sidli assembly constituency in the last assembly elections.

It came as a big blow to the BPF after former minister Brahma sent his resignation to BPF President Hagrama Mohilary two days ago to join UPPL.

In his statement after joining UPPL, former minister Chandan Brahma said, "My coming to UPPL is the need of the hour. The pace of development and unity that have happened in the BTR region under the leadership of Pramod Boro have to be maintained."

He promised to work with UPPL for the development of the area in the coming days.

Rajya Sabha MP Rangaura Narzari, Kokarjhar Lok Sabha candidate Jayant Basumatary, BTC deputy chief Govind Basumatary, executive members Ranjit Basumatary and Dhananjay Basumatary, political secretaries of the BTC chief and councillors were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Advisor of Akransu, Arun Kumar Roy, also resigned from Akransu and joined UPPL on Friday along with 27 of his colleagues. (ANI)

