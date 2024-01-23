New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur will be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

He was a former Bihar Chief Minister and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

Former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924 and passed on February 17, 1988.

Karpoori Thakur was a socialist leader and freedom fighter, who was twice chief minister of Bihar and prior to that, the state's education minister and deputy chief minister.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979. Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. (ANI)

