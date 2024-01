New Delhi, January 23: Former Bihar chief minister and socialist leader Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Tuesday. Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna: Former Bihar CM Awarded India's Highest Civilian Award Posthumously

Thakur, popularly known as 'jannayak', served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979. He died on February 17, 1988.

