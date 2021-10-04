Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Former BSP MLA Noor Saleem Rana has joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He had announced his decision to join the RLD on Sunday.

Also Read | The Path to Mobility in New India Will Not Be a Family Legacy but Through the Sheer Hard … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Rana is the second leader to resign from the Bahujan Samaj Party in recent times. Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajpal Saini had also left the BSP and joined the Samajwadi Party a few days ago.

Rana was elected from Charthawal assembly constituency in the district in 2012.

Also Read | Cyclone Shaheen Weakens Into Cyclonic Storm After Hitting Oman With Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds, To Weaken Further Into a Depression.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)