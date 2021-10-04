New Delhi, October 4: The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Shaheen' weakened into a 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' and then further into a Cyclonic storm after lashing parts of Oman and neighbourhood on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed as many as four people as it hit Oman on Sunday with ferocious winds and heavy rainfall. Streets were flooded prompting authorities to take up evacuations from coastal areas. The tropical storm also led to delayed flights to and from the capital, Muscat.

On Monday, the system lay centered over north Oman and adjoining the United Arab Emirates (UAE), about 160 km nearly west of Muscat (Oman). According to the weather agency, the system is very likely to move west southwestwards and weaken into a Deep Depression during the next six hours and further weaken into a Depression during the subsequent six hours.

In India, the IMD said that conditions continue to remain favourable for the commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India around October 6, 2021. The weather agency said that a low-pressure area lies over East Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. "It is very likely to move east-northeastwards and become less marked during the next 24 hours. A north-south trough runs from this Low-Pressure Area to north interior Odisha", the IMD said. Cyclone Shaheen Live Tracker Map on Windy; Check Realtime Status Here.

In the wake of the current weather conditions, very heavy rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and west Assam and Meghalaya and isolated heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Tamil Nadu while a trough in easterlies runs from this cyclonic circulation to Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast across the cyclonic circulation over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level.

