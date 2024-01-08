Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Nand Kumar Baghel, father of former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, died on Monday morning.

"It is with sadness that we have to inform that Babuji Shri Nand Kumar Baghel ji has passed away this morning," Baghel said in a post on X.

The mortal remains are presently placed at Patan Sadan, he said.

The last rites will be held on January 10 in the Congress leader's ancestral village, Kuruddih.

"After my younger sister returns from abroad, the last rites will be held on 10th January in our home village Kuruddih," Baghel added.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai offered condolences on the demise of Baghel's father earlier in the day.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai remarked, "Nandkumar Baghel, father of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, is no more. His body has become peaceful. We extend our full condolences, and may his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

