Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh, who had previously been a minister in the state, will join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital on Thursday afternoon.

He had also founded Haryana Democratic Front.

Singh will meet Kejriwal at his residence along with his daughter Chitra Sarwara before joining the party.

The former minister will take the membership of the AAP during a press conference with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the AAP headquarters.

Singh was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

Singh is a four-time MLA. He had won the Naggal Assembly constituency in 1982, 1991, 1996 and 2005.

Notably, following the huge victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab recently, there has been a flurry of leaders joining the party. The AAP is looking to expand in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital in the presence of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls, winning 92 seats, and pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

