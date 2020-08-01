Bankura (WB), Aug 1 (PTI) A 62-year-old member of the former Malla royal family of West Bengal's Bishnupur shot himself dead on Saturday, police said.

Salil Singh Thakur shot himself in the head with his licensed pistol in the royal palace in Bankura district's Bishnupur in the morning. He died on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Assam Reports 1,457 New COVID-19 Cases, 101 Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

Hearing the gunshot, the housemaid rushed to Thakur's room and found him lying in a pool of blood and informed the other members of the family, an officer of the Bishnupur police station said.

Thakur's neighbours claimed he was suffering from depression due to his physical ailments, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: CM Captain Amarinder Singh Suspends 7 Excise Officials, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each For Kin of Deceased.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, the officer said.

Thakur is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, he said.

The Malla kings of Bishnupur ruled over the Mallabhum kingdom and were instrumental in constructing terracotta temples in the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)