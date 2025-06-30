Tura(Meghalaya), Jun 30 (PTI) A former militant leader turned politician has expressed concern over the lack of progress in implementing the tripartite peace accord signed between the Centre, Meghalaya government and Garo militant groups ANVC and ANVC-B in 2014.

Achik National Volunteer Council breakaway (ANVC-B) faction former leader Bernard Marak on Monday said one of the primary demands of the militant groups was to strengthen the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in Meghalaya and to find ways to bring lasting peace in the Garo Hills region of the state.

Bernard now an elected member of the Garo Tribal Council in a letter to the Union Home Ministry, has appealed to it to fulfil the long overdue commitments and has expressed deep concern over the lack of progress, alleging betrayal of the promises made under the accord.

"The Garos were betrayed during the Congress regime, and the same continues till date," Bernard who is also the vice president of the BJP, stated, urging the Centre to convene a Centre Level Monitoring Committee meeting in Tura at the earliest.

Tura is the headquarters of the Garo Hills Division of the Meghalaya government and is 350 km west of the state capital.

Despite the surrender and mainstreaming of hundreds of cadres as per the agreement, Bernard alleged that promised rehabilitation packages remain undelivered to them. He claimed that the departments earmarked for devolution to the ADCs have not been transferred and that the crucial monitoring committees have not been constituted or have not met since 2019.

He further alleged that funds meant for the ADCs are being delayed or diverted, while a long-pending constitutional amendment to expand ADC seats continues to remain in limbo.

According to the former militant leader, the continued delay is being perceived by a majority of the Garo people as a "betrayal" of the peace accord, jeopardizing the trust and goodwill of the Garo people towards the Central government.

