Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], August 26 (ANI): Former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The joining came a few months before the assembly elections in the state scheduled early next year.

Kejriwal said AAP wants to make Punjab the number one state in the country.

"We are new to politics and joined it to bring a positive change in the society and the country. Like Delhi, we aspire to make Punjab as it once was the number one state of the country. Our mission is to turn Punjab into a place full of peace and development, a place where all have access to quality education, good healthcare, electricity, and where the farmers grow along with the state. With him joining our party, I think our mission will be strengthened, and we will be able to achieve it sooner. Sekhwanji will guide us in our mission," Kejriwal said.

Sekhwan, a former Punjab Minister, told reporters that he has been unwell for the past few months and Kejriwal came to visit him.

"He (Kejriwal) came here and encouraged me to serve my people. I would like to highlight that I have done no favours to Kejriwal, and the two of us belonged to two different political parties. Still, this person, who is a CM came here to see him. I am thankful to him," Sekhwan said.

He described Kejriwal as "the future of the nation".

Sekhwan said three generations of his family had served SAD but no one from the party came to see him.

Sekhwan also said that he is joining AAP.

"Today with whole my heart, I would like to say that with the last of my breath, I am dedicated to you, Kejriwalji," he said. .

Welcoming Sekhwan to the party, Kejriwal said, "I am happy to say that as an elder he has blessed us by being a part of our AAP family. We welcome him."

"Sewa Singh Sekhwanji and his family have contributed a lot in the politics of Punjab and have played an active role in the development of the state. I came here to meet him when I got to know of his condition. I wish that he gets well soon and whatever he does in life, he gets success in it," he added.

Asked about Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's aides comments on Kashmir, Kejriwal said, "India is one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, no one can separate it. Punjab is a border state, so statements should be made very carefully." (ANI)

