Kishanganj, Jan 19 (PTI) Four Bangladeshi nationals, who had sneaked into Indian territory by avoiding the gaze of personnel manning the border fence, were on Thursday nabbed at a railway station in Bihar, an official said.

The four infiltrators were spotted at Kishanganj railway station by RPF personnel who have been carrying out an intensive checking in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | #G20India | “I Really Enjoyed the Experience of Yoga”, Says a Delegate from … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

According to RPF inspector B M Dhar, the Bangladeshis were carrying no luggage or identity proof and upon enquiry, they claimed to be residents of adjoining state of West Bengal waiting for an Amritsar-bound train.

However, upon further probe, the Bangladeshis admitted that they crossed the border fence late Tuesday night when no BSF personnel was around and hitched a ride to reach Kishanganj for catching the train, the official said.

Also Read | Delhi School Admissions 2023: First List of Shortlisted Students for Admission to Over 1,800 Private Schools To Be Out Tomorrow.

One of them, a resident of Thakurpur in Bangladesh, admitted to have crossed the border earlier.

The remaining three, all residents of the same area, said it was their first India visit, the RPF inspector said.

The Bangladeshi nationals, all in their 20s, were carrying three mobile phones, two of these without a SIM card, besides some cash in Indian currency, he said.

Higher officials were informed following which Deputy SP, Railway, Avinash Das arrived from Katihar for further investigation and action.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)