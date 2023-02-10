Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Five people, including four children, were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred in the evening.

The Rajsamand police control room said that the deceased were identified as Bhanwar Singh (35), his 14-year-old son Ajaypal and other relatives Shaitan Singh (14), Leela (17) and Usha (16).

The victims were the residents of a village under the Bheem police station area.

The truck driver has been taken into custody, the police said.

