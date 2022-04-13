New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Four children from the Jaitpur area drowned in the river Yamuna, said the officials on Wednesday.

The four children had reportedly gone to bathe in the river when the tragic incident happened.

The body of one child had been recovered after the rescue operation and the search for the three remaining children is on, informed the police officials from the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

