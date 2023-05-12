Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a tragic incident, four elephants wandering around farmlands died Friday morning in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, in what was suspected to be a case of electrocution.

The state forest department said it is investigating the cause of death. Forest officials stated that three of the dead elephants were big.

For the last several years, the forest department has been doing its best to push back elephants to the wild but did not succeed much. (ANI)

