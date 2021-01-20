Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have arrested four persons, including two from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stealing goods from international consignments, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly stole from consignments of bedsheets despatched in two containers in October, 2020 to companies in the US and Canada, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi Yogesh Chavan said.

The accused, who were transporting the consignments to Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, stole some of the goods enroute and sold them elsewhere, the official said.

The theft came to light when the companies found that they were short of goods worth Rs 1.26 crore and raised the issue with the supplier and manufacturer, it was stated.

An offence was then registered with the Narpoli police in this regard.

A similar theft had taken place when a consignment of bedsheets sent to the US from Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai in November, 2020, in which goods worth Rs 1.15 crore were stolen.

Instead of bedsheets the consignee had received huge stones in the containers, the official said.

The police have arrested Sarfraz Mohammad Yunus Ansari (45) and Mohammad Faruq Mohammad Yasin Qureshi (46) from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh residents Mohammad Rihan Mohammad Nabi Qureshi (29) and Mohammad Mutzamin Mohammad Hazim Qureshi (30).

The police have managed to recover stolen goods worth over Rs 1.14 crore from Vasai and over Rs 77 lakh from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP said.

