Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Four people were killed after a car collided with a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

The car was en route to Mumbai from Gujarat when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the bus coming from the opposite side, as per the Palghar police.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Tuesday morning. Four people died on spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

