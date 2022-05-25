Rudraprayag/Rishikesh, May 25 (PTI) Four more pilgrims died in Kedarnath on Wednesday while three others were flown to AIIMS-Rishikesh in an air ambulance for treatment after they were taken ill.

Rudraprayag's Chief Medical Officer B K Shukla said 38 pilgrims on way to Kedarnath since its opening on May 6 have died because of cardiac and other health problems.

Pilgrims to Kedarnath who died on Wednesday were identified as Rishi Bhadauriya, 65, from Gwalior, Shambhu Dayal Yadav, 66, from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath Bhatt, 60, from Uttar Pradesh and Changdev Janardan Shinde from Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, three pilgrims including two women were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for treatment after they complained of breathlessness.

They have been identified as Munni Devi, 49, from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, 60-year-old Savitri Devi from Guna and 65-year-old Tara Chand from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

