New Delhi, June 21 (PTI) Four members of the infamous Nandu gang were arrested following a shootout in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday.

Three of the four accused suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, they said.

The gang members were planning to kill a businessman in Najafgarh area, a senior police officer said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)