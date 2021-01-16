Kochi, Jan 16 (PTI): A scheme to provide free coaching to civil services and other competitive examinations to 10,000 meritorious but financially weak students across Kerala was launched by state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday.

Declaring open the 'One School, One IAS' programme being implemented by Vedhik Erudite Foundation with the support of sponsors, he said, "This higher education platform will give the children a chance to completely redecorate their future plans and broaden their horizons..."

Actor Manju Warrier made the first sponsorship declaration while hailing the foundations scholarship programme.

To begin with,she adopted 10 girl students by meeting their coaching expenses for civil service exams.

The Governor said that to serve as a civil servant is a dream every young mind carries from an early stage.But, many of them do not know where to start and what it takes to achieve this goal.

A subsequent relocation to big cities entails huge expenses, he said.

For the first time in the country, we have the One School, One IAS programme that is set to produce at least one civil servant from all schools in the country. Coming from rural and semi-urban areas, they will mainly be from government and aided schools, Khan said.

The Governor, over video conference, joined the function held here.

Others present at the ceremony, which was presided over by Vedhik Erudite Foundation Chairman Dr J Alexander, were Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry, foundation directors Dr Alexander Jacob and Shankar Bidari, Vice-Chairman Babu Sebastian and secretary James Mattam.

The function was addressed online by the foundation patron Dr C V Ananda Bose and Director Dr Muhammad Basheer.

Former Chief Secretary and Cabinet Minister of Karnataka Dr J Alexander said the novel initiative envisages equipping students with not just preparing for the civil services but also other competitive exams. The academy, which focuses on aspirants from rural areas, would start grooming them from the high school-level, he added.

Former Kerala DGP Alexander Jacob said one per cent inspiration was crucial for a civil services aspirant to come out successful. "No student who is keen to join the IAS, IPS or clear similar competitive exams should suffer owing to lack of funds," he said in his keynote address, revealing that he has given training to 525 such aspirants. The One School, One IAS' is an inverse case of the 'Mountain going to Mohammed,' Jacob said, referring to the oft-referred proverb.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)