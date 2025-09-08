Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Human life becomes truly meaningful when one's existence can bring light and hope into the lives of others. With this vision, Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, organised a Narayan Limb and Calliper Fitment Camp at Guru Amardas Banquet Hall, Indore. This was not merely a medical camp but a festival of service that restored countless broken dreams and gave motion to lives that had come to a standstill, a press release said.

At the camp, more than 240 differently-abled individuals received artificial limbs. Not only did they stand on their feet again, but they also participated in games such as tug-of-war, running with joy on their new limbs. The legs that had stopped walking years ago once again began to walk on the path of life. Faces once lined with despair now shone with confidence and radiant smiles.

Chief Guest Kailash Vijayvargiya, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhya Pradesh and National General Secretary of BJP, addressed the beneficiaries, saying, "With your courage and confidence, you are an inspiration to society. The government and Narayan Seva Sansthan are continuously working together to connect you with the mainstream. Every possible support will be provided to help you progress and become self-reliant."

The camp began with a lamp-lighting ceremony. On stage, Chief Guest Kailash Vijayvargiya, Chairperson Tulsi Silawat, special guest Acharya Rajesh Muni Ji Maharaj, social workers Parasmal Kataria and Anil Bhandari were warmly welcomed in traditional Mewari style by the institute's directors, Vandana Agarwal and Palak Agarwal.

Presiding over the ceremony, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister addressed the beneficiaries, saying, "You all are sources of inspiration in life's struggles. It is society's duty to provide you with every possible support. Narayan Seva Sansthan deserves congratulations for bringing change in your lives. We are proud that the sansthan has instilled courage and self-reliance in you. We stand with you and will strive to ensure easy access to education and healthcare."

On this occasion, Director Vandana Agarwal of Narayan Seva Sansthan said, "Our aim is not only to serve but to provide differently-abled individuals the opportunity to live with self-reliance and dignity. This camp has brought new hope to all beneficiaries. We are proud to be working together to bring positive change in society. Your smiles are our greatest achievement. Let us all move forward with the resolve of service, compassion, and cooperation."

It is noteworthy that in the selection camp held on 25th May in Indore, more than 400 differently-abled individuals participated, of which 240 received artificial limbs today, gaining a new lease on life. These are not just limbs but keys to restart lives that had come to a halt.

Agarwal informed that a 40-member team fitted the Narayan Limbs using German technology. The doctors not only fitted the limbs but also provided training for their proper use. During the ceremony, a parade of beneficiaries deeply moved the audience, bringing tears to many eyes and filling hearts with pride. Throughout the camp, free snacks and meals were provided from morning to evening for beneficiaries and their families. Many differently-abled individuals shared their future dreams with the guests during their visit. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Hari Prasad Laddha and was anchored by Jitendra Sharma.

Narayan Seva Sansthan's journey began in 1985. Founder Kailash Manav has been honoured with the Padma Shri and recently with the Community Service and Social Upliftment Award. The sansthan's president, Prashant Agarwal, has connected lakhs of differently-abled individuals to the mainstream of society through healthcare, education, skill development, and sports academies. In 2023, he was also honoured with the Presidential Award.

So far, the sansthan has provided more than 40,000 artificial limbs, and today in Madhya Pradesh, this resolve has grown stronger, that differently-abled individuals here, too, will walk the path of life with self-respect and dignity. (ANI)

