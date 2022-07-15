Itanagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday kicked off the Covid vaccine's free precaution dose drive for people in the age group of 18 to 59.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang launched the state-wide 'Covid vaccine Amrit Mahatsav' at District Hospital in Namsai district, official sources said.

Launching the special drive, the minister praised the frontline health workers who all have dedicatedly contributed their services in containing the Covid pandemic for more than 2 years now.

He expressed his happiness that the interval for precaution dose for beneficiaries of 18 years and above has been revised from 9 months to 6 months after the administration of second dose by the union health and family welfare ministry, that too free of cost.

He appealed to all the eligible beneficiaries to avail the opportunity from the government's Covid Vaccine Centers from the day till September 30 next, during the special Covid vaccination drive being launched country wide.

The precaution dose will be provided free to people in the age group 18 to 59 at government health facilities.

