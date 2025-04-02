Bhubaneswar, Apr 2 (PTI) French Ambassador Thierry Mathou met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, and explored opportunities for investments in the state, a statement said.

Mathou, who led a delegation from France, discussed opportunities in the state in education and tourism, among other sectors.

The meeting focused on how Odisha can play a significant role in further strengthening the bilateral relations between France and India, the statement said.

The delegation also held discussions with the state's Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Sing Khuntia.

France is interested in collaborating on forest and wildlife conservation efforts, officials said.

The delegation also held a meeting with Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

