New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A French woman was arrested on Tuesday by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 73.48 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Paris earlier in the day.

On personal search of the passenger, ten gold bangles, one gold chain and 65 gold coins collectively weighing 16 kg having tariff value of Rs 73.48 lakh were recovered from her possession, the customs department said in the late night statement.

The accused was arrested and the gold was seized, it added.

