Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) The police in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Thursday said they cracked the murder mystery of a 24-year-old man, saying he was stabbed to death by his three friends for refusing to dismantle a mini truck he used to drive.

The three had planned to sell parts of the vehicle after dismantling it to make some money on the night of Muharram on July 6, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

The victim was identified Sawud Ansari, who hailed from Durgi basti in Barkakana of Ramgarh district.

An FIR was registered based on the statement of the victim's father after his son had gone missing since the night of the Muharram festival.

Police recovered the body of Sawud from a closed brick kiln on July 13.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP said Sawud's three friends stabbed him to death following an altercation over the issue.

In the course of the investigation, a police team arrested Ashfaq Ansari on July 13, and his interrogation led the police to pick up the other two - Aftab Ansari and Abad Ansari - on Wednesday.

On the night of July 6, they told Sawud to dismantle the truck and lie to his owner that it was stolen. However, Sawud had turned down their proposal.

While Aftab and Abad stabbed Sawud to death, Ashfaq helped them dump the body in the brick kiln, the SP said.

Police also recovered the knife used in the crime.

