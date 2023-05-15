New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) India will showcase its low temperature thermal desalination technology and its strides in marine spatial planning at the G-20 meeting on blue economy in Diu on Thursday.

The meeting of Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) on 'Scientific Challenges and Opportunities for a Sustainable Blue Economy' will be held on May 18-19, which will see the participation of delegates from the G-20 countries.

Also Read | Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness KP Gosavi Threatened Shah Rukh Khan, Tried To Extort Rs 25 Crore, Says SET Report.

Secretary, Department of Earth Sciences, M Ravichandran will lead the proceedings, which will deliberate on issues such as Blue Economy Sectors and Opportunities; Observation Data and Information Services; Marine Ecosystems and Pollution; Coastal and Marine Spatial Planning; Marine Living Resources and Biodiversity; Deep Sea Ocean Technology and Blue Economy Policy Perspective.

"Our focus will be on harnessing ocean resources in a sustainable manner," Ravichandran said, adding the delegates will share best practices in the sector and identify short and long term goals.

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Training Programme on Legislative Drafting, Says 'Inefficient Legislative Drafting Can Weaken Laws, Democracy'.

He said the global ocean and its resources hold tremendous potential for sustainable economic growth, but at the same time, the coastal and marine environment was facing serious challenges from accelerating impacts of climate change, growing marine pollution and declining biodiversity.

"The RIIG meeting aims to explore the role of science, technology and innovation in addressing contemporary environmental threats to oceans and sustainably utilising the economic opportunities within the framework of a Blue Economy," Ravichandran said.

He pointed out that each of the G-20 member nations have ocean fronts and were keen to improve their respective economies through sustainable harnessing of ocean resources.

Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) has developed Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology for conversion of sea water to potable water, which has been successfully demonstrated in Lakshadweep islands.

The LTTD is a process under which the warm surface sea water is flash evaporated at low pressure and the vapour is condensed with cold deep sea water.

The LTTD technology does not require any chemical pre and post-treatment of seawater and thus the pollution problems are minimal and suitable for island territories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)