New Delhi [India], March 7: On International Women's Day 2026, we celebrate the remarkable contributions of women leaders who are shaping the future through innovation and progress. Across industries--from technology and business to science and the arts--women are breaking barriers, challenging norms, and driving transformative change. Their vision, resilience, and creativity not only inspire the next generation but also redefine what leadership looks like in the modern world. As digital media continues to amplify diverse voices, this day serves as a reminder of the power of inclusivity and the vital role women play in shaping a more equitable, dynamic, and forward-thinking global society.

1.Ananya Grover, Founder & CEO of HealCycle Wellness

At 23, Princeton-educated technologist Ananya Grover is the founder behind HealCycle, an AI-powered platform transforming how women navigate their reproductive and mental health. A leading voice in menstrual health, Grover's TED Talk on period positivity has inspired over 1.8 million viewers, and she is now turning that advocacy into action.

Driven to demystify conditions like PCOS, PMDD, and perimenopause, Grover built HealCycle to provide the data-driven clarity women often lack. With Google for Startups as a strategic partner, the app empowers thousands of users to sync with their cycles and optimize their mood, energy, and productivity through personalized recommendations and an intuitive AI companion.

"For too long, menstrual and mental health have both been stigmatized and dismissed," says Grover. "HealCycle is about breaking that silence--giving women the tools and knowledge to reclaim their rhythm and feel their best every day." Today, her vision is accessible to women worldwide via the iOS and Android platforms, marking a new era in personalized wellness.

2. Dr Fareha Khatoon, MS(OBGYN), FMAS, DRM, FRM, Diploma in Cosmetic Gynaecology , Director Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cloudnine Hospital, Lucknow

Dr. Fareha Khatoon is ssociated at Cloudnine Hospital,Lucknow as Director ,Obstetrics & Gynaecology,and a distinguished specialist known for her expertise in women's health, high-risk pregnancies, and advanced gynaecological care. With years of experience dedicated to supporting women through every stage of life, she strongly believes in empowering women with knowledge, compassion, and quality healthcare.

International Women's Day is not only a celebration but also a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and determination that define women across the world. As an obstetrician and gynaecologist, she is privileged to witness the extraordinary courage of women every day--whether it is bringing new life into the world, balancing multiple responsibilities, or breaking barriers in their chosen fields. Women leaders today are transforming healthcare, science, education, and society with vision, compassion, and unwavering determination. Their journeys remind us that challenges are not limitations but opportunities to rise stronger. True progress comes when women support and uplift one another, inspire the next generation, and continue to push boundaries with confidence and purpose. On this International Women's Day, she encourages everyone to celebrate the power of women who dare to lead, dream without limits, and shape a future filled with equality, innovation, and hope.

3. Geetika Singh, Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt Ltd

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the journey of Geetika Singh reflects the growing role of women leaders in shaping modern workplaces. She is the Director of Aakaro Consulting Pvt Ltd, a consulting firm focused on strengthening people practices and leadership capability within organizations.

Aakaro Consulting partners with companies across sectors to design and deliver corporate training programs and provide structured HR advisory services. Many growing organizations work with the firm on a monthly HR retainership model, gaining access to strategic HR expertise without the need for large in-house teams.

The company delivers corporate training through both face-to-face sessions and its own online learning platform, offering a wide range of high-quality professional courses for working professionals and organizations.

Through Aakaro Consulting, the vision is to help organizations align people, performance, and culture to build stronger and more sustainable businesses.

4. Harita Mehta, Founder of Mehar Legal Services

With a deep-rooted sense of justice, Harita has shaped her journey across both law and entrepreneurship with a singular purpose: empowering those who are often unheard. As a lawyer, she has built her career defending the marginalised and standing up for the underprivileged, consistently challenging systems that perpetuate inequality. Her legal practice extends beyond courtrooms--she has launched initiatives aimed at empowering women and uplifting disadvantaged communities, using the law as a catalyst for structural and social reform.

As the CEO of The Nest Salon, Harita has translated this philosophy into the entrepreneurial space, building far more than a beauty destination into an inclusive haven. It is a space where dignity and self-worth are restored as much as appearances. Its doors remain open throughout the year to acid attack survivors, offering not just services but compassion, confidence, and a reaffirmation of identity.

Whether championing gender justice through the law or creating spaces that nurture resilience, Harita's work is unified by a larger vision: transforming societal constructs that endorse inequality.

5. Dr. Pooja Babbar, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Fortis Manesar (Excellence in Advanced Cancer Care), Gurgaon

Every year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day, a day dedicated to honoring the achievements, strength, and leadership of women across the globe. In 2026, the focus is on inspiring women who are shaping a brighter and more inclusive future through their dedication and vision.

Among these inspiring personalities is Dr. Pooja Babbar, a Medical Oncologist, whose commitment to empowering communities and promoting positive change makes her a true role model. Through her work and leadership, she continues to motivate women to pursue their dreams, break barriers, and create a meaningful impact in society.

Women leaders like Dr. Babbar represent resilience, compassion, and innovation. Their contributions remind us that empowering women is essential for building stronger families, communities, and nations.

This International Women's Day 2026, let us celebrate the achievements of women leaders and encourage the next generation of girls to lead with confidence, courage, and determination.

6. Pooja Sharma, CEO & Founder of Skinkaanti Ayurveda

Pooja Sharma, Founder of Skinkaanti Ayurveda, is redefining India's natural skincare manufacturing landscape through purpose-driven entrepreneurship and a strong commitment to Ayurvedic authenticity. With over two decades of professional experience across institutions such as NIIT, Aptech, KN Modi University, and the Ministry of Skill Development, she built a solid foundation in leadership and management before stepping into entrepreneurship.

Founded in 2021, Skinkaanti Ayurveda emerged from a simple yet powerful realization--the growing demand for natural beauty products needed manufacturers who could combine Ayurvedic authenticity with high-quality, scalable production. What began as a small home-based soap-making experiment has today grown into one of India's largest handmade soap manufacturing units, capable of producing up to two lakh soaps per day.

Based in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, Skinkaanti Ayurveda partners with more than 30 brands across India, offering third-party and white-label manufacturing of natural skincare products. With a workforce that is over 95% women, the company stands as a powerful example of women-led growth and conscious manufacturing.

7. Dr Priya R Nair, Psychiatrist at Neya Psychiatric Clinic

This International Women's Day 2026, we celebrate women leaders who are redefining healthcare with integrity and innovation. At Neya Psychiatric Clinic, Dr. Priya R. Nair exemplifies leadership rooted in evidence-based clinical practice and compassionate care.

With a strong foundation in modern psychiatry, Dr. Nair integrates scientifically validated treatments into her approach, including structured psychotherapies, medication management guided by global clinical protocols, and individualized care plans tailored to each patient's psychological and biological profile. Her work emphasizes thorough assessment, accurate diagnosis, and measurable treatment outcomes, ensuring that care is both ethical and effective.

Recognizing that women often face unique mental health challenges influenced by hormonal, social, and occupational factors, Dr. Nair adopts a holistic yet framework. From anxiety and depressive disorders related conditions and stress management, her interventions are grounded in internationally accepted psychiatric guidelines.

By combining decisions with deep empathy, Dr. Priya R. Nair continues to lead with clinical excellence, proving that science and compassion together create transformative mental healthcare.

8. Dr. Shweta Bansal Secretary, Pediatric Hematology Oncology (PHO) Chapter Indian Academy of Pediatrics HOD Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist & BMT Physician at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Reserach Center GIrgaon Mumbai

This International Women's Day 2026, we honor women leaders whose vision, dedication, and resilience are transforming communities and inspiring the next generation. Dr. Shweta Bansal, Secretary of the Pediatric Hematology Oncology (PHO) Chapter at the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and HOD Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist & BMT Physician at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Research Center, Girgaon, Mumbai, is a shining example of such leadership.

With extensive experience in pediatric hematology, oncology, and bone marrow transplantation, Dr. Bansal has made a significant impact on patient care, research, and medical education. Beyond her clinical excellence, she actively mentors young healthcare professionals and promotes awareness for early diagnosis, treatment, and comprehensive care for children with blood disorders and cancer.

On this day, Dr. Bansal celebrates the courage, innovation, and leadership of women everywhere, inspiring others to pursue their dreams, break barriers, and make meaningful contributions to society.

9. Vaishali Mutalik, CEO of Shieldbyte Infosec Pvt Ltd

On International Women's Day 2026, we recognize the extraordinary impact of women leaders who are shaping resilient institutions, driving innovation, and strengthening global economies. Vaishali Mutalik represents a new generation of purpose-driven leadership--combining strategic vision, technological excellence, and an unwavering commitment to integrity. In the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, she has demonstrated how women can lead high-growth AI-driven cybersecurity enterprises while maintaining strong governance and ethical standards.

Her journey reflects a broader movement: women stepping confidently into executive roles, boardrooms, and entrepreneurial ventures, transforming challenges into measurable achievements. True empowerment lies in creating access to education, mentorship, capital, and leadership opportunities. When women lead, organizations benefit from diversity of thought, balanced decision-making, and sustainable growth.

This Women's Day, the call is clear: invest in women, amplify their voices, and build ecosystems where leadership is defined by capability and vision--not by gender.

