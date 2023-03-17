Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Spread across an area of 17,000 sq ft, one of the biggest gaming zones of the country built here will be ready to welcome patrons from Saturday.

The Pavilion Sports Arena is part of efforts made by the Dhar family of Kashmir, who also opened the first multiplex in the Valley last year, to bring wholesome entertainment for people under one roof.

“We have tied up with a local entrepreneur Adnan Shah who is setting up the gaming zone. So, we have movies, a gaming zone and in phase three, we are going to bring out the food court,” Vikas Dhar told PTI.

Adnan Shah, who has earlier set up a smaller gaming zone in a shopping mall in the city, said, “The Pavilion Sports Arena is one of the biggest gaming zones in the country. Having something of this magnitude in Kashmir is in itself a big thing.

“This will be the first gaming zone to have a mirror maze in Kashmir. We have a Trampoline Park where kids will have an amazing time,” Shah said.

There are more than 100 games to choose from. We also have several activities for adults like wall climbing, bowling etc, he added.

