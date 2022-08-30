New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday greeted people on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, saying the festival represents India's composite culture and transcends the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and prosperity, he said in his message.

Much revered in India's cultural tradition, Lord Ganesh is invoked at the beginning of every auspicious endeavour by the devout, he said.

"The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, representing India's composite culture, transcends the boundaries of caste, creed, religion or region. On this occasion, I pray for the good health, happiness and prosperity of all my countrymen," Dhankhar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)