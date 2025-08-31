Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing celebrations of the Ganesh Festival, the Maharashtra Postal Circle released two Picture Postcards designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, accompanied by a special cancellation, on Saturday at GSB Seva Mandal, the Ministry of Communications said in a release on Sunday.

Director of Mumbai GPO, Rekha Rizvi, released the picture postcards with a special cancellation and handed over the first album to the Trustee and Chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, R. G. Bhat.

Earlier, on August 24, Chief Postmaster General of the Maharashtra Postal Circle, Amitabh Singh, released a set of four picture postcards titled "Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra" along with a special cancellation.

According to a release, these four picture postcards have been specially designed for this event by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who was present at the release function. The first glimpse (Pratham Darshan) of Lalbaugcha Raja was organised on Sunday at around 7 pm by The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Chairman Babasaheb Sudam Kambale, Secretary Sudhir Sitaram Salavi, Sudhir Jakhere, APMG (BD) Maharashtra Circle Yadagiri Nyalapelli, Asstt. Director (PSR) Maharashtra Circle and Philatelist Ashwini Manjure were present on the occasion.

Amitabh Singh, Chief PMG of the Maharashtra Circle, extended his greetings to all devotees of Lord Ganesha and philatelists across Maharashtra and Goa.

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is another main attraction of the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. (ANI)

