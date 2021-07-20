Muzaffarnagar, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have busted a gang of drug suppliers with the arrest of two and recovered 100 kg of cannabis from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

A car used in the smuggling of the drug has also been seized, they said.

According to Circle Officer Vinay Gautam, a team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar intercepted the vehicle on the Meerut-Karnal highway near Balawali and found the consignment during its search.

Imran and Shakil were arrested while two other accused managed to escape, police said.

A case was registered in this regard under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at Budhana police station.

