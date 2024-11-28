New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal noting serious pollution levels in River Ganga in Bihar, where the water was found to be unsafe even for bathing, denounced the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), saying it had to take effective steps instead of merely writing letters and holding meetings.

The green body in August expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of strict action by NMCG after observing the river's water quality hadn't even met the bathing criteria owing to high faecal coliform levels.

In an order dated November 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said the NMCG filed a reply dated November 22, disclosing some meetings, communications and replies.

"Reply is not in conformity with the directions issued. Even in that reply, it is admitted that estimated sewage generation in the state is 1,100 million litre per day (MLD) and completed sewage treatment plants (STPs) are only for 343 MLD. There is a gap of more than 750 MLD, and this 750 MLD untreated sewage is directly flowing into the river. Further, as per the NMCG report, of 8 STPs, 6 STPs are non-compliant," the tribunal said.

The bench said NMCG should have taken a strong and effective action to remediate the situation, but the reply by the executive director (technical) of NMCG did not reflect such action.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the situation in the state of Bihar, NMCG is expected to take effective steps instead of merely indulging in writing letters and seeking responses by holding the meetings," the tribunal said.

The bench therefore directed the NMCG executive director to file a fresh affidavit in compliance with the tribunal's earlier directions to take steps to mitigate the situation.

Underlining the "seriousness", the tribunal impleaded the principal secretary of the state's environment department as a respondent in the matter.

"Let notice be issued to the newly added respondent for filing the response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (on March 18)," the bench directed.

