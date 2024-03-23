Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23(ANI): Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Friday brought gangster Prasad Pujari from China to Mumbai, an official said.

In 2020, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police arrested Indira Vithal Pujari, the mother of gangster Prasad Pujari, in connection with an extortion case.

Also Read | Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

According to the police, Indira (62) and two others had been accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from a Mumbai-based builder.

The two accused who were arrested had been identified as Sunil Angane (56) and Sukesh Kumar (28).

Also Read | Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (Watch Video).

A case had been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)