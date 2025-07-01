Puri (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his wife Dr Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, visited the Adani-ISKCON kitchens set up during the Jagannath Puri Ratha Yatra and the Kumbh Mela, where they joined volunteers in kitchen service.

According to an official release from the ISKCON, the family inspected the arrangements of the kitchens that serve lakhs of pilgrims daily with sanctified vegetarian meals (prasadam).

As per the release, during his visit, volunteers affectionately requested Adani to briefly join them in the cooking service. Although his security team initially advised against it, he agreed and took part by rolling puris and stirring sabji.

His wife, Priti Adani, also participated in the seva. In a particular moment, when she was struggling to hold a large khamacha (utensil), Karan Adani immediately stepped forward to support her.

This act of humility was witnessed by devotees and volunteers and stood as a spontaneous, sincere gesture of appreciation for grassroots service, the release stated.

"Gautam Adani's willingness to step into the kitchen, even briefly, was a powerful message to all of us," said by ISKCON management. "It reminded us that true greatness lies in service, not position."

"ISKCON believes that the Adani family's active participation in such cultural and devotional service sets a meaningful example. Their grounded, value-based leadership will surely inspire many other business leaders to engage in and support spiritual and cultural heritage in a more personal and heartfelt manner," the release stated. (ANI)

