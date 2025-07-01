Mumbai, July 1: In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a youth was allegedly killed after he refused to have homosexual relations in Sangli. Police officials said that the deceased man, a resident of Miraj, was allegedly drowned in a lake for refusing to have same-sex relations with two minor boys. The alleged murder occurred on Saturday evening, June 28, near Arag village in Sangli district.

According to a report in the Maharashtra Times, the incident took place on Saturday when the youth went missing. After his family couldn't find him, they lodged a missing person report with the Miraj Rural Police Station on Sunday, June 29. The police began an investigation and learned that two minor boys and the youth had attended a pre-wedding function in Belanki village. Sangli Shocker: Man Bludgeons Daughter to Death With Stone Grinder Handle in Front of Family for Scoring Low in NEET in Maharashtra, Arrested.

At the function, the two minor boys attempted to have physical relations with the youth near a lake. However, the youth refused. This angered the boys, who pushed the youth into the lake. Cops said that the youth drowned as he did not know the depth of the lake. The next day, cops found the deceased's youth's body floating in the lake.

They sent the body for a postmortem to determine if any physical relations had taken place. After being detained, the two minor boys admitted to attempting to have physical relations with the youth while being drunk. Police are also investigating to know if the teenagers had any tendencies in the past towards same-sex relations. Sangli Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Axe 3 Weeks Into Marriage After Fearing She Could No Longer Avoid Sexual Relations With Him in Maharashtra, Arrested.

The boys, who were said to be 17, were sent to a child observation home after being taken into custody.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

